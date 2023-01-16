A Brand New Metal Festival is Coming to Melbourne

Obscura and Gatecreeper are locked in to headline a brand new Melbourne metal festival in March.

Called Into The Fall, the festival is the brainchild of triple j The Racket host Lochlan Watt and Matthew Chalk, the original vocalist for band Psycroptic and booker for Dark Mofo.

Obscura – ‘Solaris’

In a statement to triple j, Watt talked about Obscura’s latest album, 2021’s A Valediction. “[It] is arguably their finest work yet, redefining the band once more with a piercingly focused approach to technically dazzling songwriting that simply beggars belief,” he told the station.

It’ll mark Obscura’s first show in Australia in five years, and it will be Gatecreeper’s first trip down under. Other internationals on the lineup include Texan crew Stabbing, British sci-fi death metal outfit Cryptic Shift, and New York’s Undeath. On the local front, expect sets from Inverloch, Freedom Of Fear, Altars, Carcinoid, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

It’s all going down at the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on Saturday, 18th March – tickets will send you back about $115.

Into The Fall

Tickets on sale now via Oztix.

Saturday, 18th March – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Obscura

Gatecreeper

Stabbing

Undeath

Cryptic Shift

Inverloch

Freedom Of Fear

Altars

Carcinoid

Resin Tomb

Pestis Cultus

Growth

Further Reading

Polaris Announce 10-Year Anniversary Tour with Void of Vision and Pridelands

The Used and Papa Roach Announce Co-Headline Australian Tour

Counterparts And Thornhill To Support Architects On 2023 Australian Tour