PANIA Announces New EP ‘We Still Young’, Shares Single

West Melbourne’s PANIA has announced her second EP, we still young. The follow-up to 2022’s burnt ur clothes & changed the addy will land on Friday, 22nd September through Warner Music, containing the previously released singles ‘P STANDS 4 PLAYA’ and ‘BURNA FONE’.

PANIA has also shared a new single from the project, the emotionally charged ‘GETTN OVA U’. “I’ve used a live electric guitar to cut through on this track and really make you feel it in your chest,” PANIA says of the song. “’GETTN OVA U’ is about using partying as a vice to numb ourselves from heartbreak and to help move on.”

PANIA: ‘GETTN OVA U’

Speaking on the EP, PANIA says the title refers to the constant excuse everyone uses when they mess up.

“We still young, we live in that moment, we feel it, because these are the years that we go through the most, but these are also the years we can’t get back,” PANIA says. “It’s about finding balance, navigating work and relationships and the sacrifices we make to achieve our goals.”

PANIA, who first broke out in 2021 with single ‘proof’, has had a big 2023 – supporting Kehlani back in January and going on to play shows at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE. The singer has alo just been announced on the lineup for the upcoming SXSW Sydney, and she’ll also play this year’s Beyond the Valley.

