Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins and More to Play Red Hot Summer Tour 2023

The Red Hot Summer touring festival will return in 2023, with a slew of shows across the country between January and April of next year. Headlining the series will be national treasure Paul Kelly, who shares the bill with former Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Hunters & Collectors‘ Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and a collaborative set from Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.

The run of dates will begin on Saturday, 14th January 2023 at Mornington Racecourse and will continue consecutively over the following weekends, until it wraps up at Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island on 29th April. In between will be shows in Batemans Bay, Port Macquarie, Launceston, Hobart, Ballarat, Baulkham Hills, Wodonga, Toowoomba and more. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, 1st September at 9am AEST – all through Ticketmaster.

I'm very excited to announce that I'll be heading around the country in 2023 for the Red Hot Summer Tour, with an amaaaazing bunch of artists. Tix on-sale Thurs 1 Sept @ 9am (local time) 👉 https://t.co/n0wSWHdwTf Can’t wait to see you all there 🎉 ❤️💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/72dIauCEEB — Missy Higgins (@missyhiggins) August 28, 2022

In an accompanying statement, Kelly said “the last two years have brought home how precious live music is to us and to those who come,” adding that he and his band intend to “bring it, give our all and play each show as if it’s our last, because you never know what’s around the corner.”

Fanning expressed his excitement to “get back on the road to do some ‘proper’ touring” following “almost three years of dribs and drabs and disruption. He noted that he’d be playing many of the towns on the run for the first time ever, adding that he “can’t wait to get out there and play stuff form right across my career.”

Higgins also emphasised her excitement at returning to the road once again: “The past few years have shown us that we can’t take anything for granted and being able to tour again will be very special, it’s what I love to do most. I’m also really looking forward to sharing the stage with such incredible Aussie artists.”

Saturday, 14th January – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington

Sunday, 22nd January – Seppeltsfield, Seppeltsfield

Saturday, 28th January – Mackay Park, Batemans Bay

Saturday, 4th February – Westport Park, Port Macquarie

Saturday, 11th February – Berry Showground, Berry

Saturday, 18th February – Country Club Lawns, Launceston

Sunday, 19th February – Botanical Gardens, Hobart

Saturday, 25th February – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo

Saturday, 4th March – North Gardens, Ballarat

Sunday, 5th March – Nowingi Place, Mildura

Saturday, 11th March – Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor

Sunday, 12th March – Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mount Gambier

Sunday, 26th march – Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista

Saturday, 1st April – Gateway Lakes, Wodonga

Saturday, 15th April – Queens Park, Toowoomba

Saturday, 22nd April – Broadwater Parklands, Southport (Ian Moss performing solo)

Saturday, 29th April – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island