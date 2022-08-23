Reggae Festival Good Love Announces 2023 Lineup

Australia’s biggest reggae festival Good Love is returning to the Gold Coast in 2023 and organisers have just spilled the beans on which artists will be gracing this year’s lineup.

Taking the stage on Saturday 4 February will be chart-topping New Zealand outfit Six60, as well as Grammy nominated, multi-talented musician (and son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley) Julian Marley and the Uprising, Perth Favourites Coterie, DMP and Bradamon.

WATCH: Six60 – ‘Before You Leave’

That concludes the first artist announcement, but more names are due to be added in the coming months.

And the 14,000-capacity one day extravaganza isn’t just offering good music. As always, it’ll also be dishing up good food and blessed Good Love vibes.

Tickets are on sale now, but you’d best hurry. The festival has sold out for the past two instalments and to boot, the first 1,000 punters to grab their will also score a complimentary Good Love bucket hat.

The destination festival prides itself on bringing together Aussie reggae fans, as well as Kiwi and Pasifika expats for a unique festival experience.

You can head to its official website for more details.

Good Love 2023 Lineup

Saturday, 4th February

Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets: Official Website

Good Love 2023 Lineup

Six60

Julian Marley and the Uprising

Coterie

DMP

Bradamon

Further Reading:

Six60 On Being In The Centre Of The Whirlwind

Lee “Scratch” Perry, Reggae and Dub Legend, Dead at 85

PREMIERE: Perth Reggae Rockers Dear Sunday Confront Depression On ‘Knock Knock’