Peach Pit Announce Debut Australian Tour For 2023

Peach Pit are coming our way this year, kicking off their very first Australian tour. The Canadian indie pop act will be paying their Aussie fans a special visit this October, playing three headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The tour will also include a visit to Wollongong for the 2023 Yours & Owls Festival, where they’ll be hitting the stage alongside the likes of American rappers Earl Sweatshirt and Lil Tjay, plus British singer Bakar, American punk rock veterans Descendents, trap-jazz fusion luminary Masego, New Zealand duo Broods and loads more.

Peach Pit – Vickie

“Waddup sickoooos,” the Vancouver-based band posted on socials by way of announcement. “We’re coming to motherfuggin AUS baby!”

Peach Pit have been busy touring the world off the back of their 2022 album, From 2 To 3, but since this is their first ever Australian tour, you can probably expect plenty of your fave tunes off their previous two records, You And Your Friends (2020) and Being So Normal (2017) on the setlist as well.

Peep all the dates and details of the tour down below.

Tickets on sale Monday, 31st July (12pm local time) via Frontier Touring

Early ticket access to the Frontier Members Presale starts Friday, 28th July (12pm local time)

Thursday, 12th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 14th October – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 16th October – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong, NSW

