Peach PRC Debuts at Number One on ARIA Albums Chart

Pop singer Peach PRC has debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums chart, beating out country star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time and Taylor Swift’s Midnights. The Adelaide singer released her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie on Thursday, 28th April, led by the singles ‘F U Goodbye’ and ‘Perfect For You’.

“To go to #1 on the charts with my FIRST ever EP is absolutely unreal and like actually insane,” Peach PRC shared in a statement about the news. “To have such a dedicated, loyal fan base that has really been my community and backbone, truly always leaves my heart bursting and my head spinning. I’m so beyond grateful.”

Peach PRC: ‘Perfect For You’

“It’s fantastic to see an Australian artist back at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart,” said ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “And particularly a young female artist who has such a special connection with her fans and audience and who is achieving great success in touring here and overseas, with more to come.”

Manic Dream Pixie also landed (of course) landed on top of the Australian Albums chart ahead of Andrew Swift’s Lightning Strikes And Neon Lights.

At the time of writing, Peach PRC’s EP is the only Australian release to feature in the top 50 album chart. The lack of local albums in the charts this year has been a cause for concern within the industry, with only a couple of Australian releases appearing in the top 50.

Peach PRC kicked off her EP tour at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne last Friday. She’s due to play Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane over the coming weeks.

Peach PRC Manic Dream Pixie Tour

w/Heleina Zara

Friday, 28th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Live-streamed on TikTok

Saturday, 29th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 1st May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 11th May – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 13th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 14th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 16th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 19th May – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

All shows sold out. Join the waitlist here.

