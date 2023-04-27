Peach PRC Releases Debut EP, ‘Manic Dream Pixie’, Announces Melbourne Live Stream

Peach PRC has released her debut EP, Manic Dream Pixie. The six-song release includes the singles ‘Perfect For You’ and ‘FU Goodbye’. It follows a couple of years’ worth of singles from the artist otherwise known as Shaylee Curnow, including the Hottest 100 entries ‘God is a Freak’ (#16 in 2022), ‘Forever Drunk’ (#65 in 2022) and ‘Josh’ (#35 in 2021).

Peach PRC launched the national Manic Dream Pixie tour at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall last night (27th April). The next stop is Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, where Peach will play three consecutive shows. The first of these – happening tonight, 28th April – will be live-streamed on Peach PRC’s TikTok. The stream kicks off at 10.30 pm AEST.

Peach PRC: Manic Dream Pixie

The EP’s lead single, ‘Perfect For You’, interpolates Paris Hilton‘s debut single ‘Stars Are Blind’, which appeared on the reality TV star’s debut album Paris in 2006.

“I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song,” Peach said of ‘Perfect For You’. “There was a night we laid on the grass looking up at the sky and listened to ‘Stars Are Blind’ by Paris Hilton with one earphone each. I remember being excited and making TikTok videos to ‘Stars Are Blind’ because the song had always meant so much to me.”

After the three shows in Melbourne, the Manic Dream Pixie tour will head to Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. Heleina Zara will provide support throughout. All shows are sold out.

Peach PRC Manic Dream Pixie Tour

w/Heleina Zara

Friday, 28th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Live-streamed on TikTok

Saturday, 29th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 1st May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 11th May – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 13th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 14th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 16th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 19th May – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

All shows sold out.

