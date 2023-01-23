Peking Duk Have Announced Their First Australian Tour Since 2019

While they’ve been a regular and dependable festival staple in recent years, Aussie electro duo Peking Duk haven’t played a full-scale, national headline tour since 2019. That will change in March, when they embark on a 16-date run of shows.

The tour will kick off in the New South Wales city of Albury on Thursday, 3rd March, with stops in Canberra, Melbourne, Wollongong, Torquay, Townsville, Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Adelaide and others before it wraps up in Perth on Saturday, 1st April. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday (25th January) with a pre-sale tomorrow you can register for here.

Peking Duk – ‘Spend It’ ft. Circa Waves

Last year saw Peking Duk (Reuben Styles and Adam Hyde) team up with a slew of other artists for high-profile collaborations. They were joined by American hyperpop artist Slayyyter for ‘Honest’, featured on Daniel Johns‘ FutureNever cut ‘Cocaine Killa’, and linked up with British indie act Circa Waves – who themselves just announced an Australian tour – for ‘Spend It’.

“We absolutely froff Circa Waves and couldn’t be more excited to share this song with the world,” the duo said in a statement alongside their latest collab in November. “‘Spend It’ is an ode to the longing for wanting to be around someone so much that you wish time stopped when you were with them so it could last forever. We’ve all felt it so embrace it.”

Peking Duk 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 9th March – Beer Deluxe, Albury

Friday, 10th March – Canberra, UC Refectory

Saturday, 11th March – Forum, Melbourne

Sunday, 12th March – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Monday, 13th March – Raffety’s, Warrnambool

Thursday, 16th March – Waves, Wollongong

Friday, 17th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 18th March – Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Sunday, 19th March – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Tuesday, 21st March – Uni Bar, Townsville

Thursday, 23rd March – Gilligans, Cairns

Friday, 24th March – Magnums, Airlie Beach

Saturday, 25th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sunday, 26th March – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday, 31st March – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 1st April – Metro City, Perth

