Kylie Minogue Tops Spotify’s Aussie Music Global Impact List for the First Half of 2023

Kylie Minogue and her ubiquitous club hit ‘Padam Padam’ have topped Spotify’s Australian Music ‘Global Impact’ list for the first half of the year. The list (which is limited to songs released in the first half of the year) is calculated by overall global streams of local tracks – excluding streams from within Australia – as well as other metrics like follows, saves, and more.

Just behind Minogue in second place is The Kid Laroi with ‘Love Again’, and the top five is rounded out with Empire of the Sun’s ‘We Are The People’ (Southstar remix), Dom Dolla’s Nelly Furtado collab ‘Eat Your Man’, and EDM stalwart Timmy Trumpet with ‘Good Morning’.

Kylie Minogue: ‘Padam Padam’

Dance acts are well represented on the list, with PNAU, Torren Foot, Shouse, Luude, and Pendulum all making the cut. King Gizzard & The Lizard appear at #12 with ‘Motor Spirit’, and Polaris just sneak in with ‘Inhumane’ at #30.

In a statement about the list, Spotify Australia Head of Music Alicia Sbrugnera said that in 2022 around 80 percent of Australian artists’ royalties come from overseas listeners.

It comes as the local music industry grapples with the fact that only a couple of local artists have topped the ARIA charts this year – and Taylor Swift has had more albums in the Top 50 than all Australian artists combined. According to a recent ABC article, “the number of Australian artists in the charts has this year plunged to its lowest level since the ARIA charts began”.

‘Padam Padam’ is the first glimpse of Minogue’s upcoming album Tension, which will land in late September. “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue said about the album recently.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Spotify’s Aussie Music Global Impact List

Kylie Minogue, ‘Padam Padam’ The Kid LAROI, Love Again’ Empire of the Sun, We Are The People – southstar Remix’ Dom Dolla, Eat Your Man (with Nelly Furtado)’ Timmy Trumpet, Good Morning (feat. YOU)’ Shouse, Live Without Love (Armin van Buuren Remix Edit)’ PNAU, The Hard Way’ Luude, TMO (Turn Me On) [feat. Kevin Lyttle]’ Go-Jo, Mrs. Hollywood’ Keenan Te ‘Scars’ Dirty South, ‘Carte Blanche’ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, ‘Motor Spirit’ Vacations, ‘Next Exit’ Pendulum, ‘Halo’ The Teskey Brothers, ‘I’m Leaving’ Ruel, ‘MUST BE NICE’ Voyager, ‘Promise’ Lithe, ‘Hold Out’ Clinton Kane, ‘DANCING ALL ALONE’ grentperez, ‘Silver Lining’ DOPE LEMON, ‘Kimosabè’ Seaforth, ‘Get The Girl ‘ Tame Impala, ‘Wings Of Time – From the Motion Picture Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Torren Foot, ‘New Bottega’ Spacey Jane, ‘Lots of Nothing – feat. BENEE’ Tones And I, ‘I Am Free’ ASTON, ‘Mama Didn’t Raise No’ G Flip, ‘Be Your Man’ Tash Sultana, ‘James Dean’ Polaris, ‘Inhumane’

