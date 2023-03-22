Perth Indie-Poppers Coterie Announce ‘Honey Dance With Me’ National Tour

2023 is shaping up to be a big-ass touring year for Perth indie-pop troubadours Coterie. In addition to joining heroes of the game Lime Cordiale on their big Aussie regional run this month, the foursome have just announced their own expansive national headline tour for June.

They’ll follow-up the Lime Cordiale run with 11 of their own dates, visiting fans in both metro and regional centres spanning Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Maroochydore, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Cairns, Mackay and Perth.

Coterie – ‘Cool It Down’

The tour is named after their track ‘Honey Dance With Me’, a fan fave from Coterie’s debut self-titled 2022 album, which debuted at #4 on the ARIA Album Charts.

“We’re so excited to be hitting the road again playing some of our favourite cities and towns in Australia, enjoying all the beautiful sights, and of course, hanging with our awesome fans,” the band said in a press statement.

“We’re stoked knowing many of these fans will be seeing us live for the first time, so we want to make it really special for everyone who comes along!”

You can catch all the dates and details down below.

Tickets on sale now here

Thursday, 1st June – Transit Bar, Ngunnawal/Canberra ACT

Friday, 2nd June – Factory Theatre, Eora/Sydney NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Hamilton Station Hotel, Mulubinba/Newcastle NSW

Thursday, 8th June – Solbar, Kabi Kabi/Maroochydore QLD

Friday, 9th June – Miami Marketta, Yugambeh/Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 10th June – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Friday, 16th June – Lion Arts Factory, Tandanya/Adelaide SA

Saturday, 17th June – Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Friday, 23rd June – Tanks Arts Centre, Gimuy/Cairns QLD

Saturday, 24th June – Be Social Festival, Yuwibara/Mackay, QLD

Friday, 30th June – Metro City, Boorloo/Perth WA

