Phony Ppl Announce October 2023 Australian Tour

New York quintet Phony Ppl will return to Australia in October for a tour in support of their latest album, last year’s Euphonyus. The band will bring their blend of hip-hop, R&B, soul and jazz at three east coast dates.

The tour will kick off at Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Sunday, 15th October. It’ll head to 170 Russell in Melbourne on Tuesday, 17th October, wrapping up the following evening at the Triffid in Brisbane. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, 18th July. There’s a Secret Sounds pre-sale starting a day earlier which you can sign up for here.

Phony Ppl – ‘Nowhere But Up’

Phony Ppl last visited Australia in 2019, when they performed as part of that year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup alongside a pair of headline shows. They released Euphonyus in November 2022, featuring collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and the Soul Rebels, among others.

Phony Ppl’s upcoming tour will coincide with their appearance at this year’s Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong. Also on the lineup are the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay, Bakar, Descendents, Masego, Broods, Peach Pit, Hobo Johnson, Chet Faker, Ocean Alley and plenty more. That’s taking place across the weekend of Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October at the festival’s new home, the University of Wollongong grounds. Tickets are on sale now.

Phony Ppl 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 15th October – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Tuesday, 17th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Wednesday, 18th October – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 18th July

