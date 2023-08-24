Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce Australian Headline Shows

Newcastle hard rock outfit Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have announced their debut Australian tour. The band were revealed on the Meredith Music lineup earlier this week, alongside acts like Kraftwerk, Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, Flowdan, and Alex G.

Pigsx7 have now locked in a headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Saturday, 9th December, before joining as the support for The Mark of Cain’s east coast shows – they’ll play Canberra, Sydney, and finish up in Brisbane on Saturday, 16th December. See the full run of dates below.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs: ‘Ultimate Hammer’

The tour has been a long time coming for Pigsx7, who formed in 2012 and have released four albums to date – the most recent being 2023’s Land of Sleeper. They’ve been a steadfast cult favourite in their home country, although in recent years they’ve seen some unexpected mainstream success.

“To me, this album has been reassuring to me because it shows that we’re not falling into a ‘paint by numbers’ approach to making music,” the band’s Sam Grant told Loud & Quiet about Land of Sleeper earlier this year.

“It probably won’t do us any favours, as this is more of a dark, headphones listen than a party banger album, but it’s also empowering as a band. It’s actually pretty mint to think that we’ve found that heart of what Pigs is, and that heart is still growing.”

In that same interview, the band express disbelief that they’ve come this far at all. “The name is kind of a prime example of that,” said guitarist Adam Ian Sykes. “I mean, if we’d ever wanted to do any of this seriously, we wouldn’t have called ourselves Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs. I mean, have you ever tried typing that out on a computer?”

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 8th December – Meredith Music Festival, Meredith VIC

Saturday, 9th December – Northcote Social, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 13th December – The Basement, Canberra ACT*

Friday, 15th December – The Metro, Sydney NSW*

Saturday, 16th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD*

Tickets on sale now via Feel Presents. *With the Mark of Cain.

