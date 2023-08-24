Xavier Rudd, Spiderbait to Headline Phillip Island’s Ocean Sounds Festival 2024

Ocean Sounds Festival will return to Phillip Island in early 2024, with roots veteran Xavier Rudd and rock stalwarts Spiderbait leading the bill. There’ll also be sets from Melbourne Ska Orchestra, South American artist Felipe Baldomir, psych crew Sunfruits, Janie Gordon, and Fonzie.

The family-friendly event will take over Churchill Island (located just off Phillip Island) on Saturday, 6th January 2024. Away from the music, there’ll also be plenty of local produce from around the area to tuck into – including cheese and wine and various food vans. See the full lineup and all ticket details below.

Xavier Rudd: ‘Stoney Creek’

Speaking of Rudd, he’ll also be headlining the Wanderlust True North festival throughout September. The event – which features feature motivational speakers, meditation and yoga sessions, and more – will take place in Melbourne, Broadbeach, and Sydney.

In June, Rudd also picked up the 2023 Environmental Music Prize – a publicly voted award which is given to artists who “inspire action for climate and conservation, and supports the environmental movement by engaging, energising and activating diverse audiences through music”.

And Spiderbait were recently locked into the Good Things 2023 lineup alongside Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit, and Wanderer Festival with Ocean Alley and Django Django.

Ocean Sounds Festival 2024 Lineup

Xavier Rudd

Spiderbait

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Felipe Baldomir

Sunfruits

Janie Gordon

Fonzie

Tickets on sale Thursday, 31st August via Ocean Sounds.

