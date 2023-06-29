Post Malone Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Rapper Post Malone will return to Australia later this year as part of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying World Tour. Posty – otherwise known as Austin Post – will kick it off on Thursday, 23rd November in Brisbane, with shows in Canberra, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne Ballarat, and finally finishing up in Perth on Sunday, 3rd December.

The shows are in support of his upcoming fifth album Austin, which will land in just under a month on Friday, 28th July. Post was here fairly recently, supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their run around the country in January and February.

Post Malone: ‘Chemical’

“It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff,” Malone has said of the album. “I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

While the venues for the Brisbane Sydney, and Melbourne shows have been announced, there’s a curious TBC adjacent to the Gold Coast, Ballarat, and Canberra Dates. There’s speculation online that Post Malone’s tour promoter Live Nation may have accidentally revealed the rapper to be a headliner of Spilt Milk festival, which takes place in those cities around those times. The Post Malone Perth date is also TBC.

Spilt Milk hasn’t dropped its lineup at the time of writing – but it’s expected to be announced very soon after the festival teased the announcement on socials yesterday. Flume, Stormzy, and G Flip headlined the festival in 2022, which was the first time the event expanded to the Gold Coast.

i love when festival headliners out themselves pic.twitter.com/7OqtlX4xlP — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) June 29, 2023

Read our review of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ recent Brisbane, including Post Malone’s supporting set, over here.

Post Malone Australian Tour Dates 2023

Thursday, 23rd November – Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday, 25th November – Canberra – Venue TBD

Sunday, 26th November – Gold Coast – Venue TBD

Wednesday, 29th November – The Domain, Sydney

Thursday, 30th November – Melbourne Showgrounds

Saturday, 2nd December – Ballarat – Venue TBD

Sunday, 3rd December – Perth – Venue TBD

General tickets go on sale Thursday, 13th July via Live Nation. A Live Nation pre-sale will run from Tuesday, 11th July.

