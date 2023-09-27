Premiere: 51st Avenue’s ‘Find Me’ Music Video is “One Big Party”

Sydney trio 51st Avenue embrace their pop influences on new single ‘Find Me’. The follow-up to July’s ‘Mind Your Own’ – described as “dramatic” and “hair raising” by triple j Unearthed’s Dave Ruby Howe – ‘Find Me’ is 51st Avenue’s attempt at penning the song of the summer.

The new single comes with a music video from director Oliver Clark. “The video encapsulates the exact feel of the song,” said the band. “It’s one big party vibe.” Watch it below.

51st Avenue – ‘Find Me’

51st Avenue is made up of vocalist Alynnis Zizza, guitarist Ashley Biar and drummer Scott Gerrard. Producer Kaz Benson worked with the band during the pre-production of ‘Find Me’. “Kaz has been instrumental in the production of the pop and electronic elements in our music that really makes it undeniably 51st Avenue,” said Gerrard.

Mark Williamson entered the picture during post-production, providing safe passage for the vocal harmonies, clean guitars and splashes of synthesiser. “Mark has a keen ear for heavy music and is able to craft guitar and bass tones that compliment our pop/electro elements, tweaking them were required to really make the track stand out,” Gerrard said.

Follow 51st Avenue here

Further Reading

Northlane Announce 2024 National Headline Tour

Daniel Johns Releases Statement After Silverchair Documentary was Pulled from ABC iview

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week