PREMIERE: Gypsy & the Cat Return as GATC, Go Back to Their Dreamwave Roots on New Single ‘Dust’

Melbourne/Naarm musicians Xavier Bacash and Lionel Towers are relaunching their Gypsy & the Cat project. They’ve scrapped the original name, however, and rebranded as GATC. ‘Dust’, the first single of the pair’s new life as GATC, is out tomorrow, 6th September. The official music video is premiering now on Music Feeds – watch it below.

‘Dust’ marks a return to the non-abrasive pop songwriting that Bacash and Towers are known for, comprising multi-tracked vocals, a disco groove and gooey 80s guitar playing.

GATC – ‘Dust’

Bacash and Towers founded Gypsy & the Cat in the late 2000s and released their debut album, Gilgamesh, in 2010. The single ‘Jona Vark’ reached #64 in triple j’s Hottest 100, while Gilgamesh achieved ARIA gold accreditation. Album two, The Last Blue, arrived in 2012, and the band’s third and most recent album, Virtual Islands, came out in August 2016.

In recent years, Bacash has put his creative energy into the house music project Sonny Ism, relocating to Copenhagen, Denmark, and founding the label Northern Underground Records. Towers has been working as a producer and songwriter, contributing to releases by Tia Gostelow, Client Liaison and Guy Sebastian.

GATC announced their return on social media in late July, writing, “After a 7yr hiatus, we are back in the studio! We’ve missed you.” Follow the band here.

