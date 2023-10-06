Sonny Ism Announces New Album, Grapples with Grief on New Single ‘Shadows’

Sonny Ism – the solo project of GATC’s Xavier Bacash – will release his new album, Dad Zone, on Thursday, 14th December via Northern Underground Records. The project’s latest single is ‘Shadows’, a song that deals with the immense devastation of losing a child. Watch the official music video below.

Despite its raw subject matter, ‘Shadows’ is a typically tranquil pop song from Sonny Ism, sounding a bit like Empire of the Sun on benzos. It’s the third single to be lifted from Dad Zone, following ‘Bamboo Nights’ and ‘Song for Julia’.

Sonny Ism – ‘Shadows’

“I wrote ‘Shadows’ for my late daughter Astrid, who my wife and I lost during pregnancy,” Bacash said in a statement. “The song is about trying to go back to a time when I could be with her. Living in those moments, which are still incredibly painful, is all I’ve got left of her.”

Bacash and his wife were living in Sweden during this difficult period. They moved back to Bacash’s home town of Melbourne after losing Astrid, and it was at this loaded moment that Bacash wrote ‘Shadows’.

“We were nearing the end of our pregnancy with our son Ingmar and [I wanted to] use the catharsis of songwriting to have something tangible with Astrid before the time was to come to focus on Ingmar,” Bacash said.

Pre-order Dad Zone here and take a look at the album artwork here.

