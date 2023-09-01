PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Join Troye Sivan on New Version of ‘Rush’

Troye Sivan has released a new version of his recent viral single ‘Rush’, featuring English singer PinkPantheress and K-Pop star Hyunjin from the band Stray Kids. The new version doesn’t stray too far from the original, with some vocals and guest verses added from the new artists.

‘Rush’, the first sweaty and hedonistic single from Sivan’s forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other, has become hugely successful since its release in July. At the time of writing, the single has raked in around 110 million streams.

Troye Sivan: ‘Rush’ (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin)

“‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan shared about the track when it was released.

“Party after party, after party after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Something To Give Each Other is Sivan’s third album, following Bloom in 2018 and Blue Neighbourhood in 2014; he also released an EP, In A Dream, in 2020. Something To Give Each Other is due out on Friday, 13th October.

