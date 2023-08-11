NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Rainbow Chan’s rhythmic and mantric electronic pop return, ‘Seven Sisters’. There’s also dubby post-punk from EXEK, epic and wholly moving pop from Elizabeth, apocalyptic techno from Motez, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – August ’23
New additions 11/08/2023
- Rainbow Chan – Seven Sisters
- Kota Banks – Eternal Crush
- Prudns – Goodnight
- EXEK – Welcome to my Alibi
- Gena Rose Bruce – Destroy Myself
- Elizabeth – Love is the Easiest Salvation
- Motez feat. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
- Wesley Fuller – Alamein Line
- Schmoo – Angry Disco Lights
- Anna Lunoe – Real Love
Further Reading
SAE’s Bachelor of Music Will Set You Up for a Job in the Music Industry
Winten Juggles Grief and Self-Love on New Single ‘Waving to My Girl’
Holy Holy Announce Guest-Heavy New Album ‘Cellophane’
Mature Themes Make a Psychedelic Mess in Video for ‘So Much Better Now’
Platonic Sex Release Unwieldy, Hooky Indie Rock Song ‘Bitch in the Heat’