ISOxo Releases ‘STARsound’ from Forthcoming LP ‘kidsgonemad!’

ISOxo, the project of San Diego producer Julian Isorena, has released a follow-up to his recent Ninajirachi collaboration ‘SHYPOP‘. ISOxo’s latest, ‘STARsound’, features vocals from fussy, who recently appeared on the single ‘Rock Ur World’ by ISOxo’s friend and collaborator, Knock2.

ISOxo – ‘STARsound’ (feat. fussy)

ISOxo has caught the attention of Skrillex, Porter Robinson and RL Grime over the past couple of years – Isorena and Skrillex performed B2B in San Diego on New Year’s Eve 2022/23. ‘STARsound’ recalls the noisier end of the Skrillex catalogue, while also incorporating elements of darkwave and alt-rock balladry.

ISOxo’s debut album, kidsgonemad!, will be out on Friday, 20th October via 88rising Records. Pre-save it here. The track listing is under wraps, but we can expect it to include ‘STARsound’, ‘SHYPOP’ and the July single ‘dontstopme!’. Listen to ‘SHYPOP’ here.

ISOxo will be in Australia over New Year’s 2023/24, performing at Sydney’s Field Day festival in the Domain on Monday, 1st January. Find the complete Field Day lineup here.

