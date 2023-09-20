PREMIERE: Western Sydney Funksters Vinyl 45 Share New Single, ‘Night Rhythms’

Western Sydney-based neo-funk/rock act Vinyl 45 have unveiled an effervescent new single dubbed ‘Night Rhythms’ and we’ve got your exclusive premiere down below.

Produced by the band’s own Aaron Gunawickrema and co-produced/mixed by Rick Austin, the song is all about “missing the revelry you would have with your significant other on a typical night out around town”. In a press statement, the band explains: “Missing the music playing on the streets, the large crowds and even the cigarette smoke that fills a room when you’re out just dancing the night away”. Take it for a spin below.

PREMIERE: Vinyl 45 – ‘Night Rhythms’

