PRICIE Releases Dancehall And Afrobeats-Influenced Single ‘Big Girls’

Nigerian-born, Australian-based producer-singer-songwriter PRICIE has returned with her latest solo single of the year by way of ‘BIG GIRLS’. Launching with lyrics in Edo, PRICIE’s native Nigerian dialect, the track hones in on its main focus of self-love and self-worth, utilising summery dancehall/afrobeat vibes to carry the track along.

“‘BIG GIRLS’ is the song I wrote after a frustrating session of lockdown and binge eating as well binge watching everyone’s favourite show Euphoria,” PRICIE explains. “The song was written from the perspective of the character Kat with a touch of my own personal feels and realisations.

PRICIE – ‘BIG GIRLS’

“There was an episode where Kat didn’t feel she deserved love or the type of attention her other “sexier” friends garnered without identifying as another entity,” she adds. “I felt deeply connected to that as I have struggled all my life like most with some or most forms of an eating disorder, I wrote it because I felt people like Kat and myself deserve to show up as ourselves and stand in the big girl power. As we are.”

‘BIG GIRLS’ arrives as PRICIE’s latest solo single for 2022, and follows on from an appearance on ‘Naive’ alongside former Preatures vocalist Isabella Manfredi. In addition to a highly-regarded appearance at Splendour In The Grass, PRICIE has also shared the likes of ‘M.O.M. (Money On Me)’ in recent months, along with her Dear Silas collaboration, ‘Beautifuh’.

Further Reading

The Good, the Bad and the Muddy: Key Moments From Splendour in the Grass 2022

Watch Nicki Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo and More Perform Live at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Beyoncé Updates Controversial Ableist Song Lyric Following Criticism