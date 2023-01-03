Queen’s Brian May Receives Knighthood From King Charles III

In news that won’t disappoint fans of British royalty, Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted in the New Year Honours by King Charles III. In an article from The Guardian, May is quoted as saying, “I regard it as a kind of charge, like a kind of commission to do the things that one would expect a knight to do: to fight for justice, to fight for people who don’t have any voice.”

He goes on to allude to his charity work as a campaigner for animal rights: “And, in my case, for all creatures who don’t have a voice, and I regard it as a kind of endorsement of what I do.”

“Sir Bri”: Queen guitarist Knighted in New Year Honours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

The Queen guitarist and songwriter also has a doctorate in astrophysics, which he completed at Imperial College, London, in 2007. He was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 2005 for services to the arts and charity. May signed off on Instagram as “Sir Bri”, but clarified that his official title is “Dr Sir Brian Harold May, CBE”.