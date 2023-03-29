Josh Homme Speaks Out on Custody Battle with Brody Dalle

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared a lengthy statement via his publicists on his longstanding legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle, surrounding custody of their three children.

The statement comes alongside the news that earlier this month, the Los Angeles Family Court granted Homme – along with all three of his children and both his parents – a restraining order against Dalle for one year and 11 months. In the statement, Homme accuses Dalle and her boyfriend, Gunner Foxx, of having “caused the children emotional harm”, adding that their actions “have also put them in great danger.”

Dalle Filed for Divorce from Homme in 2019

Brody Dalle in 2019 | Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Homme and Dalle were married in 2005. Their daughter Camille was born in 2006, while sons Orrin and Wolf were born in 2011 and 2016 respectively. In 2019, Dalle filed for divorce from Homme, citing the singer’s alleged alcohol and drug abuse. Both parties went on to file for restraining orders to be granted against the other.

Early last year, during a trial regarding their simultaneous domestic violence restraining orders against each other, Dalle testified that Homme allegedly confessed to fantasising about her murder, and head-butted her so hard she “saw stars” in 2019. During the same trial, Homme was accused of physically attacking Foxx.

In today’s statement, a representative says the former couple were able to “amicably” co-parent their children for over a year after divorce proceedings concluded, but that things “took a dark turn” when Dalle violated their shared custody agreement by “withholding the children from seeing their father.”

In November 2021, Dalle was convicted of contempt after failing to “wilfully” release the child to Homme during his court-mandated custodial time. Dalle testified at the time that she tried to convince the couple’s three kids to go to Homme’s house, but that they “refused”. Dalle was fined and sentenced to community service. “As a mother, I will always put my children first and protect them at all costs,” Dalle said in a statement at the time.

Two months earlier, in September 2021, domestic violence restraining orders were filed against Homme on behalf of his two sons, accusing him of physically and emotionally abusive behaviour. At the time, it was reported that the request – which was denied – had been filed by Dalle. In the new statement, it’s claimed that court proceedings have since revealed that the restraining order was “drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle’s signature on the document,” with Dalle’s knowledge.

It was also reported that a judge granted Homme’s daughter – then aged 15 – a temporary restraining order against him in 2021. In today’s statement statement, Foxx is accused of taking the child to court “without the presence of either one of her parents”. It’s also claimed that prior to the hearing taking place, the court order was rescinded, “at the child’s request and through her own counsel.”

Homme was granted sole legal custody of the couple’s three children in March 2022, and will remain their sole legal guardian until a custody hearing later this year. According to today’s statement, in August 2022, Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order against Foxx.

“All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts,” today’s statement reads.

“It was subsequent to these investigations, as well as 24-hour, court-appointed monitoring (at both parents’ homes over many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined it is in the best interest of the children to remain in the care of their father.”

The statement – which you can read in full below – concludes by saying that it is Homme’s “sincere hope” that “the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.”

Statement on Behalf of Joshua Homme