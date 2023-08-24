Chitra Releases New Single ‘Go Easy’, Joins Queenscliff Music Festival Lineup

Chitra has released her second single of 2023, ‘Go Easy’. It’s a hooky indie pop song rooted in the singer’s vacillating wants and needs. The release of ‘Go Easy’ coincides with Chitra’s addition to Queenscliff Music Festival 2023. Triple j Unearthed High finalist Lotte Gallagher has also been added to QMF 2023.

Chitra will perform both ‘Go Easy’ and previous single ‘In My Opinion’, plus more new material, during a series of shows at BIGSOUND this September. Find details of Chitra’s official BIGSOUND showcases and a couple of party appearances below.

Chitra – ‘Go Easy’

The second verse of ‘Go Easy’ includes the line, “Want to be held but not too tightly,” which encapsulates the indecision and mixed emotions at the core of the song. “I wrote [‘Go Easy’] about sitting on a feeling when you’re hesitant to act on it,” Chitra said in a statement. “Anticipating the worst but being drawn to it constantly.”

Though, by seeking to decipher these emotions, Chitra used ‘Go Easy’ as vessel for finding inner calm, hence the song title and lyrics such as, “Won’t hurt / If you never wondered why.”

Chitra will perform official BIGSOUND showcases backed by a full band on Tuesday, 5th September at Soapbox Beer and Thursday, 7th September at The Outpost. She’s also playing the Up Late and Unsigned party at The Brightside on Tuesday, 5th and Jet Black Cat’s Sonic Boom event at The Triffid on Thursday, 7th.

Chitra @ BIGSOUND 2023

Tuesday, 5th September – Official Showcase @ Soapbox Beer, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 5th September – Up Late and Unsigned @ The Outpost, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 7th September – Sonic Boom @ The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 7th September – Official Showcase @The Outpost, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

More info here

Queenscliff Music Festival 2023

Chitra

Lotte Gallagher

Joining…

The Slingers

Alice Ivy

Aloe Blacc

The Badloves

BEANS

Boy & Bear

Danika

Frank Sultanas Blues Band

Frank Turner

Georgia State Line

Graham Moes

Katy Steele

Mood Spill

Queenscliff Music Festival

Queenscliff Music Festival 2023

Raccoon Dog

The Merindas

Cat Canteri

Dan Sultan

The Dreggs

Elis & The Drip

Emily Barker

Felipe Baldomir

Foy Vance

Full Flower Moon Band

G. Love & Special Sauce

Ian Moss

Illy

JAZZPARTY

Jem Cassar-Daley

Leah Senior

Liz Stringer

Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel

Ngulmiya

Something for Kate

William Crighton

Willie J & The Bad Books

WILSN

Xylouris White

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 23rd – Sunday, 26th November – Wadawurrung Country/Bellarine Peninsula

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Winten on the Sounds, Spaces and Objects that Inspired ‘Waving To My Girl’

Ripple Effect Band Release ‘Loving and Caring’, An Emotional Tribute to a Departed Loved One

Elizabeth Releases New Single ‘Love is the Easiest Salvation’