Richard Marx Announces ‘The Songwriter Tour’ For 2023

30 years on from his first of many visits to the country, US singer-songwriter Richard Marx has announced an upcoming Australian tour. Scheduled for February and March 2023, it will be Marx’s first local trek since December 2018.

Kicking off with his first-ever shows in New Zealand, Marx will cross the Tasman soon after for shows in Brisbane ,Tweed Heads, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Penrith, and Perth. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to my home away from home, Australia, to perform for the fans once again,” Marx said in a statement.

Richard Marx – ‘Right Here Waiting’

Launching his music career as a teenager, Marx’s breakthrough came in 1987 with the release of his self-titled debut album. Since then, he’s sold more than 30 million albums and released several enduring singles, including ‘Right Here Waiting’, ‘Hazard’, ‘Should’ve Known Better’, and ‘Endless Summer Nights’.

News of Marx’s latest Australian tour coincides with the release of his 13th studio album, Songwriter. Comprising 20 tracks, the record is neatly divided into various genres, with each block of five songs showcasing his proficiency in the pop, rock, country, and balladry.

Richard Marx – The Songwriter Tour 2023

Friday, 24th February – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 26th February – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, QLD

Wednesday, 1st March – NEX, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, 3rd March – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 4th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 5th March – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 7th March – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday, 8th March – Panthers, Penrith, NSW

Friday, 10th March – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

