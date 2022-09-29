Richard Marx Announces ‘The Songwriter Tour’ For 2023

30 years on from his first of many visits to the country, US singer-songwriter Richard Marx has announced an upcoming Australian tour. Scheduled for February and March 2023, it will be Marx’s first local trek since December 2018.
Kicking off with his first-ever shows in New Zealand, Marx will cross the Tasman soon after for shows in Brisbane ,Tweed Heads, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Penrith, and Perth. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to my home away from home, Australia, to perform for the fans once again,” Marx said in a statement.
Richard Marx – ‘Right Here Waiting’
Launching his music career as a teenager, Marx’s breakthrough came in 1987 with the release of his self-titled debut album. Since then, he’s sold more than 30 million albums and released several enduring singles, including ‘Right Here Waiting’, ‘Hazard’, ‘Should’ve Known Better’, and ‘Endless Summer Nights’.
News of Marx’s latest Australian tour coincides with the release of his 13th studio album, Songwriter. Comprising 20 tracks, the record is neatly divided into various genres, with each block of five songs showcasing his proficiency in the pop, rock, country, and balladry.
Richard Marx – The Songwriter Tour 2023
- Friday, 24th February – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD
- Sunday, 26th February – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, QLD
- Wednesday, 1st March – NEX, Newcastle, NSW
- Friday, 3rd March – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra, ACT
- Saturday, 4th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
- Sunday, 5th March – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
- Tuesday, 7th March – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW
- Wednesday, 8th March – Panthers, Penrith, NSW
- Friday, 10th March – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
