A number of big names are nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming Academy Awards. The list of five nominees was announced earlier this week and includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski, David Byrne and more.

Rihanna‘s ‘Lift Me Up’ – from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – gets a nod. Rihanna co-wrote the song with director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, and Nigerian singer Tems. ‘This Is A Life’, a collaboration between Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne, is also nominated. The song appears on the soundtrack to Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Son Lux created the entire soundtrack.

Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne – ‘This Is A Life’

‘Naatu Naatu’ from Indian action film RRR is nominated. The song is performed by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava and M. M. Keeravani and written by Keeravani and Chandrabose. Diane Warren is nominated for the song ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, performed by Sofia Carson. Lady Gaga is nominated for the song ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, which she wrote and co-produced with BloodPop.

If Gaga takes out this year’s award, it’ll be her second win, having won with ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born in 2018. Lady Gaga was also nominated for ‘Til It Happens To You’ from 2015’s The Hunting Ground; a nomination shared with fellow 2022 nominee Diane Warren. If Warren doesn’t win, she’ll add to her record of the most nominations without a win, with 15.

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS won Best Original Song at last year’s Academy Awards for ‘No Time To Die’, the title track from the latest James Bond film.

Academy Award for Best Original Song

Sofia Carson – ‘Applause’ from Tell It like a Woman; music and lyric by Diane Warren

Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick; music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava and M. M. Keeravani – ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR; music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyric by Chandrabose

Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne – ‘This is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once; music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

