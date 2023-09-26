Ministry of Sound Classical Announces Second Perth Show, Tour Kicks Off Next Week

Ministry of Sound Classical has added another Perth date to its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. The new show will take place at Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Saturday, 9th December – a day after the first – with tickets now on sale.

The long-running tour – which sees DJs, producers, and live acts perform dance classics alongside the Ministry of Sound orchestra – will kick off in Auckland on Saturday, 7th October before arriving in Brisbane on Saturday, 14th October. Dates in Perth and Melbourne will follow, with stops in Sydney and the Gold Coast to be announced soon.

Ministry of Sound Classical

Dance veterans Groove Terminator, John Course and Goodwill have spearheaded the tour, responsible for the reworking of well-known hits from artists like Frankie Knuckles, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Faithless, Groove Armada, Eric Prydz, and more.

The three DJs will be joined on the tour by conductor Vanessa Perica, while Reigan, Karina Chavez, Lady Lyric and Sneaky Sound System’s Miss Connie will be on vocal duties throughout the tour.

Ministry of Sound Classical 2023

Saturday, 7th October – Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Saturday, 14th October – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 8th December – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9th December – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA NEW SHOW

Saturday, 16th December – Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda VIC

Tickets are on sale now.

