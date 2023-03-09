Róisín Murphy Signs to Ninja Tune and Releases New Single ‘CooCool’, Produced by DJ Koze

Irish artist Róisín Murphy has released a new single titled ‘CooCool’, which she produced alongside German selector DJ Koze. The track marks Murphy’s first music since 2021, when she released the remix album Crooked Machine.

While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Murphy told a fan on Twitter that a new album was on the way. All of this comes alongside the news that Murphy has signed to UK record label Ninja Tune, whose current roster includes the likes of Bonobo, Bicep and Floating Points.

Róisín Murphy: ‘CooCool’

“There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Koze’s hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide,” Murphy says of ‘CooCool’. “It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem. Everything in this song is true and playful. Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? ‘Embrace your inner child!’ Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.”

Murphy was last in Australia in 2019 for a string of headline shows and a slot at Meredith Music Festival. In an interview with Music Feeds at the time, the singer put a dampener on any hopes of a Moloko reunion, saying she was opposed to the idea. But she consistently includes Moloko tracks in her sets. “I’m very proud of it – very proud of it,” she told Music Feeds’ Cyclone Wehner about Moloko’s catalogue. “Obviously, there’s a lot of learning curves on those records. [But] I’m proud of them.”

Murphy recently announced a show at the Royal Albert Hall for Thursday, 11th May, which reportedly sold out in less than 24 hours.

