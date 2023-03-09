Hatchie Announces ‘Giving the World Away’ Digital Deluxe Edition

Hatchie has announced a digital deluxe edition of her 2022 album, Giving the World Away, which will feature five tracks that didn’t appear on the original version that was released in April 2022.

Among the five songs is ‘Nosedive’, which was released last November, as well as the new single ‘Rooftops’, which is out today and features vocals from US singer-songwriter Liam Benzvi. The digital deluxe edition of Giving the World Away is out Friday, 7th April.

Hatchie – ‘Rooftops’

“I wrote, recorded and mixed Giving The World Away with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] in 2020, with Joe and I recording in Brisbane and Jorge mixing in Denver,” Hatchie, aka Harriette Pilbeam, said in a statement. “We wrapped everything up in December, with plans to release in April 2022.”

In the gap between the album’s completion and its release, Pilbeam, Agius and Elbrecht were able to get in a room together in 2021, recording new material with no specific plans for the outcome. “After five intense writing days in the bitter Denver winter, we ended up with about 12 new ideas, some of which we felt fit perfectly into the world of the long-finished album,” Hatchie said.

She continued, “It was too late to make any additions at that stage, but we felt it would be a shame for them to not be included in the release. To me, these songs round out the world this album established, with my original intention being to make a more uplifting, energetic record than my first.”

