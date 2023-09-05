Royal Blood Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

UK duo Royal Blood will return to Australia later this year for a string of headline tour dates. The announcement hasn’t come out of the blue, as the duo had previously been locked in to headline two NSW festivals: Changing Tides on the South Coast, and Let The Good Times Roll on the Central Coast.

The band – comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – will play five headline shows across the country, beginning in Brisbane on Monday, 11th December, and finishing up in Perth on Thursday, 21st December. See the full list of dates below.

Royal Blood: ‘Shiner In The Dark’

It’s the first time the band have toured the country since 2018. The duo won’t be going it alone either: they’ll be joined at all Australian dates by Sydney crew The Buoys and Perth outfit Psychedelic Porn Crumpet.

Royal Blood have just released their fourth studio album Back To The Water Below, the follow-up to 2021’s Typhoons.

“This record felt more enjoyable than the previous two, just because we got to let loose a little bit with it,” Thatcher told NME recently. With the first album, we had no idea how it was going to go down and it’s the same kind of thing this time around. But, we have the confidence behind us now [because] we’ve made three other albums.

“We’re inspired by putting a step forward into places where we’ve never gone before, and not being scared to do that. Being a riff-rock band, it’s nice to venture out and explore some other avenues. This album really does that.”

Royal Blood 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Monday, 11th December – Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 13th December – Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Friday, 15th December – Festival Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 19th December – ​Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 21st December – HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

Tickets go on sale Monday, 11th September via Frontier Touring. Head there for pre-sale information.

