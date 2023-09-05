Lineup Announced for Central Coast’s Let The Good Times Roll Festival: Royal Blood, Grinspoon, Skegss, SIX60 + More

A new festival called Let The Good Times Roll will be arriving on the NSW Central Coast this December. Headlined by Royal Blood, rock veterans Grinspoon, and New Zealand favourites SIX60, it’ll take over Memorial Park at the Entrance on Sunday, 10th December.

There’ll also be sets from Byron Bay crew Skegss, The Buoys, Adelaide’s Bad//Dreems, Tiali, and party starters like The Cat Empire and the Bamboos. Check out the full lineup below; you can sign up for pre-sale access now.

Royal Blood: ‘Pull Me Through’

All the action will take on one day across two stages; apart from the music, there’ll be a heap of market stalls, food, and other activities to get stuck into.

Royal Blood were recently announced on the lineup for another brand new festival called Changing Tides, that’s happening on the South Coast of NSW in Kiama. They’ll be sharing the bill with acts like Spacey Jane, G Flip, PNAU, and The Temper Trap.

Grinspoon, meanwhile, have just added a fistful more dates to their upcoming ‘Easy Detention’ tour, which will see the band circle the country in November.

Let The Good Times Roll 2023 Lineup

Royal Blood

Grinspoon

Skegss

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Bad//Dreems

The Buoys

Tiali

SIX60

The Cat Empire

The Bamboos

Coterie

Little Quirks

Gang of Brothers

Date & Venue

Sunday, 10th December – Memorial Park, The Entrance

Tickets go on sale Friday, 8th September.

