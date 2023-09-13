Sarah Mary Chadwick Shares Video for ‘Someone Else’s Baby’, New Album Out This Friday

Sarah Mary Chadwick will release her eighth solo album, Messages to God, this Friday, 15th September. The Aotearoa via Melbourne/Naarm singer-songwriter has shared a video for the record’s latest single, ‘Someone Else’s Baby’. Chadwick’s regular collaborator Geoffrey O’Connor directed and edited the video, which was shot at Frying Pan Studios at Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona).

‘Someone Else’s Baby’ follows the earlier album teasers ‘Looked Just Like Jesus’, ‘Shitty Town’ and ‘Drinkin’ On A Tuesday’. Watch the music video below.

Sarah Mary Chadwick – ‘Someone Else’s Baby’

Messages to God is coming out via Kill Rock Stars. It’s Chadwick’s second release through the US indie stable, following last year’s Flipped It EP. Chadwick’s most recent LP, 2021’s Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby, completed a trilogy that began with 2019’s The Queen Who Stole the Sky and 2020’s Please Daddy.

