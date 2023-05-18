Set Times Announced for UNIFY Off the Record Series 2023

The team behind UNIFY Gathering will get the ball rolling on their inaugural mini-festival series Off the Record this Saturday, 20th May. UNIFY is hosting events in Mackay, Adelaide, Wollongong, Hobart and Frankston, and each location will have its own unique lineup. Find the set times for all five events below.

Series headliners include Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Thy Art Is Murder, Alpha Wolf and Northlane. Melbourne metalcore band Void of Vision were a last-minute scratching for the Hobart and Mackay instalments as a result of vocalist Jack Bergin’s brain AVM, which ruptured in April.

UNIFY has teamed up with APRA AMCOS to facilitate SongCraft sessions at Off the Record in Adelaide, Wollongong and Frankston. Teenage Joans will speak to Andrew P Street in Adelaide; Thy Art Is Murder’s Andy Marsh will chat to Jenna McDougall from Tonight Alive in Wollongong; and Nick McLernon from Make Them Suffer and Misstiq of Earth Caller will have a chinwag in Frankston.

They’ve also partnered with Support Act for a series of Primal Therapy panels in which various acts from the lineup will chat about the connections between metal music, mental health, and creativity. Find details here.

UNIFY Off the Record – Set Times

Mackay

Saturday, 20th May – Seabreeze, Yuwibara/Mackay QLD

Adelaide

Friday, 26th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide SA

Wollongong

Saturday, 27th May – Uni Bar, Dharawal/Wollongong NSW

Hobart

Thursday, 1st June – Odeon Theatre, nipaluna/Hobart TAS

Frankston

Friday, 2nd June – The Pier, Bunurong/Frankston VIC

Tickets on sale now

