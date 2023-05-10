Void of Vision Opt Out of UNIFY Off the Record, Replacements Announced

The team behind UNIFY Gathering will launch the touring mini-festival series UNIFY Off the Record later this month. The series will visit five Australian cities, each featuring its own unique lineup.
Headliners include Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Thy Art Is Murder, Alpha Wolf and Northlane. However, Melbourne metalcore band Void of Vision have pulled out of the Hobart and Mackay shows due to frontperson Jack Bergin’s ongoing health issues.
UNIFY Off the Record Begins on Saturday, 20th May
In April, Bergin revealed he’d been in hospital receiving radio surgery to “prematurely treat a brain AVM” – arteriovenous malformation – “that ruptured last week.” Void of Vision plan to go ahead with their Das Ende Australian headline tour in August, but they’re taking a breather for the time being to allow Bergin to recover.
In their place, Ocean Grove will perform at Off the Record in Hobart and Banks Arcade will be on deck for Off the Record in Mackay. Ocean Grove were already on the lineup for Adelaide and Wollongong, while Banks Arcade are playing in Wollongong and Frankston. The Gloom In The Corner have been also been added to the bill for Adelaide, making the lineup nine acts deep.
UNIFY is partnering with APRA AMCOS to host a trio of SongCraft sessions at the Adelaide, Wollongong and Frankston Off the Record events. In Adelaide, Teenage Joans will speak to Andrew P Street about their approach to songwriting; Thy Art Is Murder’s Andy Marsh will chat to Jenna McDougall from Tonight Alive in Wollongong; and the Frankston SongCraft session will feature Nick McLernon from Make Them Suffer and Misstiq of Earth Caller.
UNIFY Off the Record 2023
Saturday, 20th May – Seabreeze, Yuwibara/Mackay QLD
- Thornhill
- Banks Arcade – Just added
- Young Lions
- Wildheart
- Arcade Stories
Friday, 26th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide SA
- Teenage Joans
- Thornhill
- Ocean Grove
- Yours Truly
- The Beautiful Monument
- Alt
- The Last Martyr
- Wildheart
- The Gloom In The Corner – Just added
Saturday, 27th May – Uni Bar, Dharawal/Wollongong NSW
- Thy Art Is Murder
- Make Them Suffer
- Ocean Grove
- Yours Truly
- Fit for an Autopsy
- Bloom
- Banks Arcade
- Reliqa
- Alienist
- Raised as Wolves
Thursday, 1st June – Odeon Theatre, nipaluna/Hobart TAS
- Alpha Wolf
- In Hearts Wake
- Ocean Grove – Just added
- RedHook
- Offset Vision
Friday, 2nd June – The Pier, Bunurong/Frankston VIC
- Northlane
- In Hearts Wake
- Make Them Suffer
- RedHook
- Fit for an Autopsy
- Ocean Sleeper
- Mirrors
- Chasing Ghosts
- Banks Arcade
- Future Static
Tickets for all shows on sale now.
