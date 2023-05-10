Void of Vision Opt Out of UNIFY Off the Record, Replacements Announced

The team behind UNIFY Gathering will launch the touring mini-festival series UNIFY Off the Record later this month. The series will visit five Australian cities, each featuring its own unique lineup.

Headliners include Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Thy Art Is Murder, Alpha Wolf and Northlane. However, Melbourne metalcore band Void of Vision have pulled out of the Hobart and Mackay shows due to frontperson Jack Bergin’s ongoing health issues.

UNIFY Off the Record Begins on Saturday, 20th May

In April, Bergin revealed he’d been in hospital receiving radio surgery to “prematurely treat a brain AVM” – arteriovenous malformation – “that ruptured last week.” Void of Vision plan to go ahead with their Das Ende Australian headline tour in August, but they’re taking a breather for the time being to allow Bergin to recover.

In their place, Ocean Grove will perform at Off the Record in Hobart and Banks Arcade will be on deck for Off the Record in Mackay. Ocean Grove were already on the lineup for Adelaide and Wollongong, while Banks Arcade are playing in Wollongong and Frankston. The Gloom In The Corner have been also been added to the bill for Adelaide, making the lineup nine acts deep.

UNIFY is partnering with APRA AMCOS to host a trio of SongCraft sessions at the Adelaide, Wollongong and Frankston Off the Record events. In Adelaide, Teenage Joans will speak to Andrew P Street about their approach to songwriting; Thy Art Is Murder’s Andy Marsh will chat to Jenna McDougall from Tonight Alive in Wollongong; and the Frankston SongCraft session will feature Nick McLernon from Make Them Suffer and Misstiq of Earth Caller.

UNIFY Off the Record 2023

Saturday, 20th May – Seabreeze, Yuwibara/Mackay QLD

Thornhill

Banks Arcade – Just added

Young Lions

Wildheart

Arcade Stories

Friday, 26th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide SA

Teenage Joans

Thornhill

Ocean Grove

Yours Truly

The Beautiful Monument

Alt

The Last Martyr

Wildheart

The Gloom In The Corner – Just added

Saturday, 27th May – Uni Bar, Dharawal/Wollongong NSW

Thy Art Is Murder

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Grove

Yours Truly

Fit for an Autopsy

Bloom

Banks Arcade

Reliqa

Alienist

Raised as Wolves

Thursday, 1st June – Odeon Theatre, nipaluna/Hobart TAS

Alpha Wolf

In Hearts Wake

Ocean Grove – Just added

RedHook

Offset Vision

Friday, 2nd June – The Pier, Bunurong/Frankston VIC

Northlane

In Hearts Wake

Make Them Suffer

RedHook

Fit for an Autopsy

Ocean Sleeper

Mirrors

Chasing Ghosts

Banks Arcade

Future Static

Tickets for all shows on sale now.

