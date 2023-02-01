The Smashing Pumpkins To Throw Festival In Australia With Jane’s Addiction, Pro Wrestling & More

The Smashing Pumpkins are coming down under in 2023 and they’re not doing it by halves.

The alt-rock icons will bring their very own The World Is A Vampire Festival to ten locations around the country this April. The lineup features fellow 90s legends Jane’s Addiction, Aussie punk shooting stars Amyl & The Sniffers, alt-rock shapeshifters RedHook, glam metal troupe Battlesnake, pro wrestling showcases and more.

The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Beguiled’

The extravaganza will be visiting Wollongong, Bribie Island, Sydney, Newcastle, Mornington Peninsula, Ballarat, Adelaide, Melbourne, Penrith and the Gold Coast between the 15th and 30th April. Each show will feature local openers and professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia).

The Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of the 1990s, releasing a string of monster hits, such as ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’, ‘Today’, ‘1979’ and ‘Tonight, Tonight’. The band enjoyed back-to-back Australian number ones with 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 1998’s Adore.

News of the band’s forthcoming tour comes just days after the release of the second act of their expansive 33-song rock opera, ATUM, which is the sequel to Mellon Collie and 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God LP.

Catch all the dates & details down below.

The World Is A Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins

Jane’s Addiction

Amyl & The Sniffers

RedHook

Battlesnake

+ Local Openers

+ NWA vs. WAOA pro wrestling

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 15th April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 16th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Tuesday, 18th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW *

Wednesday, 19th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW *

Saturday, 22nd April – Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Sunday, 23rd April – Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday, 26th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA *

Thursday, 27th April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC *

Saturday, 29th April – Nepean Aerospace Park, Penrith NSW

Sunday, 30th April – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

* Battlesnake & local opener not performing at these shows

One World Entertainment members pre-sale: Thursday, 2nd February from 9am to Friday, 3rd February 11am. General public on sale: Friday, 3rd February 12pm local time via One World Entertainment.

