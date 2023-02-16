PREMIERE: Siobhan Cotchin Braves the Deluge in Video for ‘When The Curtains Close’

WA alt-country singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin was selected by triple j Unearthed to open proceedings at last week’s Laneway Festival Perth. Cotchin’s next stop is the inaugural Bluesfest Perth, which takes place on Saturday, 1st April.

Cotchin’s high-profile festival bookings come off the back of a succession of singles and EPs over the last couple of years. Cotchin’s latest release is the brooding, emo country number ‘When the Curtains Close’, which came out on 10th February. Music Feeds is premiering the official music video, courtesy of director Cedric Tang.

Siobhan Cotchin – ‘When the Curtains Close’

‘When the Curtains Close’ is Cotchin’s first release for 2023. It follows 2022’s Highways and Heartbreaks EP and the subsequent singles ‘Growing Pains’, ‘Fill My Cup’ and ‘How Does It Feel?’

The writing of ‘When the Curtains Close was somewhat automatic for Cotchin. “This song basically wrote itself,” she said in a statement “I was going through a lot at the time, dealing with realisations about someone I was close with. In order to write the song, I just remembered how it felt to be in the presence of this person and the affect it had on me and others around me.”

As a consequence, the song has a visceral quality, said Cotchin. “I get transported back to the time I wrote it every time I sing it.”

The video was shot with a hand-held camera and is rendered in black and white. Tang collaborated on the video with director of photography Billy Chaulagai, first assistant camera Sanjay Chaulagai and production assistant Cyrus Ng.

