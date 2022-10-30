Slowly Slowly Announce Acoustic Shows for Upcoming Album ‘Daisy Chain’

Melbourne band Slowly Slowly are gearing up to release their new album Daisy Chain next month, and will celebrate its arrival with frontman Ben Stewart performing a trio of intimate, acoustic east coast launch shows in November. The brief run will kick off Monday, 7th November at the Vanguard in Sydney, before a hometown show at the Night Cat in Melbourne the following evening. The shows will conclude on Thursday, 10th November at Lefty’s Music Hall in Brisbane.

“We have reimagined a slew of songs, both old and new, across vastly different landscapes,” Stewart said of the upcoming shows in a statement. “The songs have been stripped down to the feelings in which they started, enjoying some R&R in the piano spotted dreamscapes we have newly built for them. Order a wine, wear something nice, it’s going to be sophisticated. Real fucking sophisticated.” Tickets are on sale now.

Slowly Slowly – ‘Longshot’

Daisy Chain is set to arrive on Friday, 4th November, following on from 2020 album Race Car Blues and its companion album in 2021. Self-produced by Stewart himself, Daisy Chain has been previewed with a slew of singles thus far. Those have included ‘Blueprint’ last year, as well as ‘Nothing On’, ‘Forget You’ and its title track in 2022.

The most recent single, a grungy burner titled ‘Longshot’, arrived back in September alongside a video directed by Cian Marangos of the AV Club. At the time, Stewart said, the track was “about putting all your eggs in one basket” and “that feeling of semi-detachment where you feel replaceable in your own life whilst clinging to some hope there’ll be a win on the horizon.”

In conjunction with Daisy Chain‘s arrival and album release shows, the band will also be screening a documentary titled Back to Basics, Back on My Bullshit next month. Set to be screened online via Mandolin on Wednesday, 9th November, the film follows the band’s creative journey over the last years, interspersed with footage from the band’s hometown show at the Forum in Melbourne. Tickets for the online screening are available here.