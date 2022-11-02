Sydney Indie Rock Band FVNERAL Unveil Debut EP ‘WHEN I GET SOBER”

Eora/Sydney-based indie-rock band FVNERAL have just revealed their long-awaited debut EP, ‘When I Get Sober’.

Co-produced by band member Tim Blunt and Phan Sjarif (Middle Kids, Cry Club), the disc is a six-track collection of intimate indie-rock hymns meditating on the paradigm of human nature.

WATCH: FVNERAL – ‘SOBER’

“WHEN I GET SOBER is ultimately a collection of songs about self-discovery and growth,” the band explain in a press statement.

“The various songs are meditations on grief and loss (‘EVER KNOWN’), falling in love (‘CALIFORNIA STREET’), mental illness and the power of supportive relationships (‘GOD DAMN LEDs’), moving beyond the gender binary and celebrating your true self (‘GOODB(i)YE’), and the consequences of substance abuse (‘SOBER’).”

They continue: “Coming together to craft these songs truly saw the seven of us move from friends to chosen family, learning how to show up for each other in difficult times and how to find joy in overcoming them together.

“The EP is our attempt to articulate the heaviest parts of the human experience. It’s allowed us to hold these experiences with warmth, hope and levity that we couldn’t have come close to creating by ourselves, and has allowed us to cultivate a space for each other that is gentle, inclusive, and comforting. Now we’re excited to invite the world to be part of this community too.”

Members of FVNERAL have worked alongside Australian favourites Birds of Tokyo and Stand Atlantic. They have also collaborated on creative projects with international powerhouses Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (UK), The Struts (UK) and Neck Deep (UK).

You can stream WHEN I GET SOBER in full below.

