PREMIERE: Watch Taipan Tiger Girls’ ‘Live at the Melbourne Town Hall’ Concert Film

Taipan Tiger Girls performed at Melbourne Town Hall on 19th November 2017, as part of that year’s Melbourne Music Week. The performance has given rise to the Ollie Olsen-led band’s third and final LP, Live At The Melbourne Town Hall, which is out on Friday, 22nd September through it records and Heavy Machinery Records.

The performance was filmed by Ex___Ponto and masterfully edited by Brent Griffin (aka SPOD). Music Feeds has the pleasure of premiering the concert film ahead of its wider release tomorrow. Watch it below and keep reading to learn more about Ollie Olsen and the Taipan Tiger Girls.

Taipan Tiger Girls: Live at the Melbourne Town Hall

Band member Lisa MacKinney made use of the Town Hall’s grand organ for the performance, testing out the instrument’s eight-thousand pipe capacity. Olsen, a legend of Australian experimental music, was on synthesizers, while Mat Watson played drums and Bonnie Mercer played guitar.

Ollie Olsen is a former member of Whirlywind, Orchestra of Skin and Bone, No and the Michael Hutchence side project, Max Q. Olsen was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy in 2022, a degenerative condition with no known cure. All profits from the vinyl and digital sales of Taipan Tigers Girls’ Live at the Melbourne Town Hall will contribute to Olsen’s ongoing medical care.

“Working with Taipan Tiger Girls has been one of the most exciting things I have done with the label,” said Kate Reid of it records. “They are such an extraordinary group and were truly thrilling live. The concert this album captured was such a huge, mind-blowing event – I am so grateful we have this record and this live film to document it.”

Reid has been a fan of Olsen’s work for many years, and was integral to turning the Town Hall concert into an album and live film.

“[It] has been largely thanks to Miles Brown and Heavy Machinery, firstly for inviting the band to play with the Grand Organ at Melbourne Town Hall and now co-releasing the record with us,” Reid said. “Because of the support of Heavy Machinery, we are able to use the profits from the sale of Live At The Melbourne Town Hall to help Ollie out a bit and that is a wonderful thing because we love him so much.”

You can purchase Live at Melbourne Town Hall via the it records Bandcamp page.

