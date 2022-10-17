Tame Impala Share Warning About Their Lighting Effects After Seizures at Auckland Gig

Tame Impala have issued a warning to people sensitive to lighting effects after multiple people experienced seizures during the band’s show in Auckland over the weekend. Kevin Parker and co. performed at Spark Arena on Saturday, 15th October as part of the Australasian tour in support of their 2020 album The Slow Rush.

“Hey guys, just a reminder that there are some quite intense visual moments in our show so please be careful if you think you might be sensitive to such things or susceptible to seizures,” Parker wrote in a message shared to Tame Impala’s Instagram Stories yesterday. He went on to say “a couple of people” experienced seizures at the previous night’s show. Both were treated on site by St. John Ambulance personnel and “thankfully were not major/didn’t need to go to hospital.”

Tame Impala Share Message About Seizures

Parker also shared a generally good rule of thumb for anyone attending large concerts: “If you see someone in trouble do the right thing by your fellow concert goer and help them/signal for help. We can usually get help there really quickly. We’ve seen that making some space and making a path is [really] helpful (this goes for all kinds of medical emergencies).”

Tame Impala’s long-awaited Australian tour in support of 2020’s The Slow Rush will kick off tomorrow night (18th October) at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. It’ll continue along to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up on Saturday, 29th October at RAC Arena in Perth. See dates here.

