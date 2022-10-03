Watch Tame Impala Play ‘Lonerism’ Deep Cuts During Desert Daze 2022 Set

Over the weekend, Tame Impala were one of the headliners for California’s Desert Daze festival, where the band played critically acclaimed second studio album Lonerism in full to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary. As such, a slew of Lonerism cuts the band have never or rarely played before made their way into the set.

‘Be Above It’ and ‘Music to Walk Home By’ were both played for the first time as a band since 2015 and 2016 respectively, and it was the first time the band has ever played ‘She Just Won’t Believe Me’. They concluded the set with album closer ‘Sun’s Coming Up’, which they’ve not played since 2010.

Watch Tame Impala Perform Lonerism Cuts at Desert Daze 2022

Lonerism was released in October of 2012 and spawned the singles ‘Apocalypse Dreams’, ‘Elephant’ (which, of course, has had something of a second life thanks to The Wiggles), ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ and ‘Mind Mischief’. It earned Kevin Parker and co. their first ARIA Awards, nabbing Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the 2013 ceremony, and also their first Grammys nomination.

Tame Impala have kept pretty busy this year. They’ve released a deluxe edition of latest album The Slow Rush (including remixes from the likes of Blood Orange and Four Tet and B-sides like ‘The Boat I Row’ and ‘No Choice’), shared Diana Ross collab ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’ for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, featured on a new Gorillaz song titled ‘New Gold’ and remixed Confidence Man‘s ‘Holiday’.

This month, Tame Impala’s long-awaited homecoming tour in support of The Slow Rush will kick off, with arena shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. See dates and details here.

