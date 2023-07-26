Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Release New Single, Announce National Album Tour

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have shared another taste of their forthcoming debut album, I Love You. The new single, ‘I Used to Be Fun’, is accompanied by news of a national album tour scheduled for October and November 2023.

The band’s drummer, Neve Van Boxsel, directed the music video for ‘I Used to Be Fun’, which you can watch below. Van Boxsel also directed the video for the album’s previous single ‘Never Saw It Coming’.

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – ‘I Used to Be Fun’

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers will begin the I Love You album tour with an all ages show at The Triffid in Brisbane on Friday, 27th October. They’ll play another all ages show at Adelaide Unibar on Thursday, 2nd November before heading to Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Friday, 3rd November.

They’re playing two shows in WA – at The River in Margaret River on Friday, 10th November and Fremantle’s Port Beach Brewery on Saturday, 11th November. The tour ends with an all ages gig at The Metro in Sydney on Friday, 17th November.

Teen Jesus will be in Wollongong for Yours & Owls Festival in mid-October, appearing alongside Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay, Bakar, Descendents, Masego, Broods and loads more. After wrapping up the I Love You tour, they’re supporting Foo Fighters at AAMI Park in Melbourne, part of the American rockers’ Australian stadium tour.

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ debut album I Love You will arrive on Friday, 6th October via Domestic La La. The 12-track LP was produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson will feature a collaboration with Melbourne surf-rockers The Grogans. As well as ‘Used to Be Fun’ and ‘Never Saw It Coming’, the album will feature the previous singles ‘AHHHH!’ and ‘Lights Out’.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers I Love You Tour 2023

Saturday, 14th–Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls @ University of Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 27th October – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD (All Ages)

Thursday, 2nd November, Adelaide Unibar, Adelaide SA (All Ages)

Friday, 3rd November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 10th November – The River, Margaret River WA

Saturday, 11th November – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

Friday, 17th November – The Metro, Sydney NSW – (All Ages)

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC (Supporting Foo Fighters)

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th July

Further Reading

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Announce Debut Album, Share New Single

Nominees Announced for the Australian Independent Music Awards 2023