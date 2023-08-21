Teenage Joans Announce 2023 National Album Tour

Adelaide duo Teenage Joans will head out on tour in support of their forthcoming debut album The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest. The duo – joined by support acts Bella Amor, Aleksiah, and Dulcie at one show – will get started at The Triffid in Brisbane on Thursday, 2nd November, with shows following in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and finally Perth on Friday, 10th November.

The album will hit shelves on Friday, 13th October – a couple of weeks before the tour gets underway. A couple of tracks from the album have appeared so far, including ‘Candy Apple’ and ‘Superglue’.

Teenage Joans: ‘Candy Apple’

“Candy Apple was our first introduction into writing songs with a way more honest and personal lyric style,” the band said of the track in a recent statement.”

“When we wrote it we kind of knew it would point us in a new direction for this new era, as we think it definitely shows our maturity. We loved the metaphor of ‘falling in love with a candy apple’, the way something so sweet and beautiful can rot really easily, and we took that into both the aesthetic side of the album when we were making the visuals, and the thematic side of the album too.”

The band’s last body of work was the Taste of Me EP (2021), which was the band’s official arrival to the music scene after drip-feeding singles following their triple j Unearthed High win in 2020.

Teenage Joans have also been locked in to SXSW Sydney, and 2023’s Grapevine Gathering in October.

Teenage Joans 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Bella Amor, Aleksiah, and Dulcie (Perth show only)

Thursday, 2nd November – The Triffid, Brisbane (Lic/Aa)

Saturday, 4th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney (Lic/Aa)

Tuesday, 7th November – Corner Hotel, Melbourne (18+)

Thursday, 9th November – The Gov, Adelaide (Lic/Aa)

Friday, 10th November – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth (18+)*

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 22nd August via Teenage Joans.

