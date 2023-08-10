Teenage Joans Announce Debut Album, Drop Fresh Single

Adelaide punk duo Teenage Joans have announced the imminent arrival of their debut album. The band’s maiden LP, dubbed The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest is due to reach our ears on Friday, 13th October.

The big announcement comes packing a fresh taste of the record in the form of single ‘Candy Apple’, an angsty breakup anthem that heralds a new sonic chapter for the Aussie festival faves.

Teenage Joans – ‘Candy Apple’

“Candy Apple was our first introduction into writing songs with a way more honest and personal lyric style,” the band explains in a press statement.

“When we wrote it we kind of knew it would point us in a new direction for this new era, as we think it definitely shows our maturity. We loved the metaphor of ‘falling in love with a candy apple’, the way something so sweet and beautiful can rot really easily, and we took that into both the aesthetic side of the album when we were making the visuals, and the thematic side of the album too.”

‘Candy Apple’ marks our second lick of Teenage Joans’ forthcoming LP, following on from their previous punk earworm ‘Superglue’.

The record, produced by Jarred Nettle, will span a generous 13 tracks, which draw from a range of musical influences including 5 Seconds Of Summer and Camp Cope.

“This is Teenage Joans in its purest form,” adds vocalist and guitarist Cahli Blakers, pointing out that “there’s no co-writes on this album, it’s all us”.

Teenage Joans also have a stacked touring itinerary for the rest of 2023, including a slot on the Sly Withers’ curated SIDEFEST 2023 later this month, both SXSW Sydney and Grapevine Gathering across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia in October, and a coveted gig supporting Foo Fighters in Perth and Melbourne this November.

Further Reading

Grapevine Gathering Announces 2023 Lineup: Spacey Jane, Hayden James & More

Foo Fighters Add Second Melbourne Show To 2023 Tour

SXSW Sydney Adds Queer Eye’s Tan France, Coachella CEO + More Local & International Artists to 2023 Lineup