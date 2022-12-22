The Bamboos, Mo’Ju To Play Free Melbourne Sunset Sounds Events In January

Sunset Sounds is back to light up Melbourne this January with a lineup of local legends.

Melbourne funk-soul stalwarts The Bamboos and ARIA-nominated singer-songwriter Mo’Ju (formerly Mojo Juju) have been tapped to headline two free concerts in Stonnington as part of the beloved annual summer event.

WATCH: Mo’ju – ‘NATIVE TONGUE’ Featuring The Pasefika Vitoria Choir

The first event will take place in Central Park, Malvern East on Sunday, 15th January with Mo’ju headlining, plus support from Cool Out Sun and DJ Lyndelle Wilkinson at the mixing helm.

While the second event will go down at the same location on Sunday, 22nd January with The Bamboos on headlining duties, with the help of futuristic soul trio Izy and DJ Ella Stoeckli behind the decks.

Both events kick off at 5pm with a selection of Melbourne’s finest food trucks on offer.

“Come along with your friends and family, grab your picnic rug, and settle in for great evenings of live music under summer sunset skies,” organisers encourage in a description on the event’s official website.

For more information, slap your mouse here.

