The Living End, Baby Animals to Headline Rock the Boat 2024

The Living End, Baby Animals and Screaming Jets are among more than 30 artists who’ll be jumping aboard the Rock the Boat music cruise for a week-long journey in October 2024. Presented by Choose Your Cruise, it’s happening on the ship Carnival Luminosa, which is equipped to carry more than two-thousand people.

Mark Seymour and the Undertow are also booked for Rock the Boat 2024, along with Chocolate Starfish, Boom Crash Opera and Thirsty Merc. It runs from Wednesday, 23rd October till Wednesday, 30th October. Bookings are open now – see below for the complete lineup.

The Living End – ‘Carry Me Home’ (Live)

Rock the Boat will sail from Sydney to the Pacific Islands. Passengers will spend seven nights on board and get chance to explore the islands of Maré and Nouméa in New Caledonia. The ship will offer everything you’d expect from a luxury holiday at sea, including endless amounts of food and booze and plenty of non-musical recreation.

In an upgrade from previous editions of Rock the Boat, passengers will be able to witness the headline acts from the comfort of the all-weather pool deck. The pool deck includes a dance floor and a mezzanine for a better view of the live performers. Prices for a twin-room range from two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half thousand per person.

Rock the Boat 2024

The Living End

Baby Animals

Screaming Jets

Mark Seymour and the Undertow

Chocolate Starfish

Boom Crash Opera

Thirsty Merc

The Joe Cocker Experience

Bon But Not Forgotten

Bloom Sings Fleetwood Mac

Si Si Rider

British Invasion

The Filthy Animals

Mason Rack Band

Dai Pritchard Band

Steve Edmonds Band

The Hype Boys

Buddy Goode

Sisters Doll

Exmen

John Bettison Band

Virginia Lillye Band

Mr Buzzy

The Toombs Brothers

The Incredibles

AJ & the Wildhearts

Froggman

Trainwreck Duo

Sugar Game

Spellbound

Wilson and Matheson

Rock Me Baby

Dates & Venue

Wednesday, 23rd to Wednesday, 30th October – Carnival Luminosa, Departing Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

