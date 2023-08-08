The Living End, Baby Animals to Headline Rock the Boat 2024

The Living End, Baby Animals and Screaming Jets are among more than 30 artists who’ll be jumping aboard the Rock the Boat music cruise for a week-long journey in October 2024. Presented by Choose Your Cruise, it’s happening on the ship Carnival Luminosa, which is equipped to carry more than two-thousand people.
Mark Seymour and the Undertow are also booked for Rock the Boat 2024, along with Chocolate Starfish, Boom Crash Opera and Thirsty Merc. It runs from Wednesday, 23rd October till Wednesday, 30th October. Bookings are open now – see below for the complete lineup.
The Living End – ‘Carry Me Home’ (Live)
Rock the Boat will sail from Sydney to the Pacific Islands. Passengers will spend seven nights on board and get chance to explore the islands of Maré and Nouméa in New Caledonia. The ship will offer everything you’d expect from a luxury holiday at sea, including endless amounts of food and booze and plenty of non-musical recreation.
In an upgrade from previous editions of Rock the Boat, passengers will be able to witness the headline acts from the comfort of the all-weather pool deck. The pool deck includes a dance floor and a mezzanine for a better view of the live performers. Prices for a twin-room range from two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half thousand per person.
Rock the Boat 2024
- The Living End
- Baby Animals
- Screaming Jets
- Mark Seymour and the Undertow
- Chocolate Starfish
- Boom Crash Opera
- Thirsty Merc
- The Joe Cocker Experience
- Bon But Not Forgotten
- Bloom Sings Fleetwood Mac
- Si Si Rider
- British Invasion
- The Filthy Animals
- Mason Rack Band
- Dai Pritchard Band
- Steve Edmonds Band
- The Hype Boys
- Buddy Goode
- Sisters Doll
- Exmen
- John Bettison Band
- Virginia Lillye Band
- Mr Buzzy
- The Toombs Brothers
- The Incredibles
- AJ & the Wildhearts
- Froggman
- Trainwreck Duo
- Sugar Game
- Spellbound
- Wilson and Matheson
- Rock Me Baby
Dates & Venue
- Wednesday, 23rd to Wednesday, 30th October – Carnival Luminosa, Departing Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Further Reading
The Living End to Celebrate 25 Years of Their Debut Album with One-Off Melbourne Show