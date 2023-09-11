The Mark of Cain Reschedule ‘Ill At Ease’ Tour Dates Due to Injury

The Mark Of Cain have been forced to postpone the first three dates of their upcoming tour following a cycling accident that injured bass player Kim Scott. In a short statement, the band said Scott had sustained “serious injuries” following the road cycling incident.

Consequently, the band’s first three shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, and Hobart – which were due to take place in late October and early November – have been rescheduled to mid-January. The tour now officially kicks off on Saturday, 25th November in Adelaide. See the full list of revised tour dates below.

The Mark Of Cain: ‘LMA’

The band have also been forced to cancel their appearances at Off The Rails festival in Newcastle and Marrickville. As per usual, all tickets for the old dates will be valid for the new ones, and refunds can happen at the point of purchase.

Additionally, the band have also announced that Newcastle upon Tyne hard rock outfit Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs will jump on as supports at three shows – in Canberra, Sydney, and Brisbane. The dates form part of Pigsx7’s first-ever Australian tour.

TMOC will be paying homage to their seminal record Ill At Ease on the tour; the 1995 album is finally being released on vinyl for the first time ever – you can pre-order here.

Saturday, 25th November – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 13th December – The Basement, Canberra ACT

Friday, 15th December – The Metro, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 16th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 13th January – Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Friday, 19th January – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 20th January – Hobart Uni Bar TAS

Tickets on sale now.

