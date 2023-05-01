The Pharcyde, Cerrone, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever to Play Sydney’s City Recital Hall

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, LA hip-hop outfit The Pharcyde, and French disco icon Cerrone are locked in to perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall in the coming months as part of the venue’s 02 | 23 series. The series will take over the venue for the entire month of June 2023.

A number of artists have already been announced as part of the series, including Ásgeir, Obongjayar, Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, and Yazmin Lacey. See all dates and details below.

Rolling Blackouts: ‘Cars In Space’

It’s the second edition of the venue’s curated gigs series, and the June shows will feature the first-ever standing shows at the Recital Hall, having recently undergone some renovations.

It marks The Pharcyde’s first show on Australian shores in well over a decade, and the group will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde. According to the presser, their City Recital Hall show will be a block party featuring New York MC Masta Ace.

Cerrone, a hugely influential artist who has been namechecked and sampled by artists like Nile Rodgers and Daft Punk, will be making his Australian debut at the Recital Hall. Rolling Blackouts, meanwhile, will jump on stage for the first time since their tour for 2022 album Endless Rooms.

Sydney City Recital Hall 02 | 23 Series

Friday, 2nd June – Ásgeir

Saturday, 3rd June –Cash Savage and The Last Drinks

Tuesday, 6th June – Ichiko Aoba with Laura Jean

Wednesday, 7th June – Yazmin Lacey

Thursday, 8th June – Cerrone w/ special guests

Friday, 9th June – The Pharcyde w/ Masta Ace & Marco Polo

Saturday, 10th June – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever w/ special guests

Friday, 16th June – Obongjayar

Friday, 30th June – Amanda Brown’s ‘Eight Guitars’

Tickets are on sale now from the City Recital Hall.

Further Reading

Dark Mofo Announces 2023 Night Mass Lineup: Desire Marea, Marie Davidson, Pelada, dameeeela & More

Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup

BENEE, Matt Corby and More to Play Springtime 2023