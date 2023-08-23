Theo Parrish to Play an All Night Gig at Sydney’s City Recital Hall

Get ready for an all-nighter courtesy of Theo Parish during Sydney venue City Recital Hall‘s forthcoming spring season.

CRH has just unveiled its full 04 | 23 program, which takes over the venue in the heart of the CBD from October – December 2023. The Detroit-based DJ will set up in the middle of the dance floor to spin genre-spanning mixes all night long on Saturday, 4th November.

Theo Parrish Boiler Room London DJ Set

UK instrumental trio GoGo Penguin will make their long-awaited maiden voyage down under to open the 04 | 23 Season, playing material from their new album Everything is Going To Be Okay (2023) together with songs from across their back catalogue, while three-time Grammy-award winning vocalist and composer Cécile McLorin Salvant will make her CRH debut as part of Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival, showcasing pieces from her latest albums Melusine (2023) and Ghost Song (2022).

British jazz quintet Ezra Collective will also make their CRH debut as part of the program, while singer/songwriter Beth Orton will perform from her acclaimed new album Weather Alive (2022) in her first Gadigal/Sydney show in six years.

Finally, UK icon of literate pop Lloyd Cole is returning for the first time since his sold out 2019 tour, for a stripped back solo performance dedicated to his four decade career.

“It’s great to see City Recital Hall presenting artist and genres that might have seemed off limits to us previously,” Stuart Rogers, CRH Director of Programming, said today in a press statement. “From debut performances to all night dancefloors, Season 04 | 23 continues our dream run of debuts and allows us to create more opportunities for artists and audiences to connect as Sydney’s live scene is back on the rise.”

The iconic City Recital Hall has recently been decked out with a 360-degree spatial audio sound system. You can find the full 04 | 23 program and ticketing details below.

City Recital Hall 04 | 23 Program

Thursday, 26th October – GoGo Penguin

Tuesday, 31st October – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Saturday, 4th November – Theo Parrish

Wednesday, 22nd November – Ezra Collective

Friday, 24th November – Beth Orton

Monday, 11th December – Lloyd Cole

All shows taking place at City Recital Hall, 2 Angel Place, Gadigal land/Sydney

Tickets on sale now via the official website

Further Reading

Beth Orton Announces 2023 Australian Tour

The Pharcyde, Cerrone, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever to Play Sydney’s City Recital Hall

Ásgeir, Obongjayar and More to Perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall for 02 | 23 Season